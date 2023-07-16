Search
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake near Alaska Peninsula prompts brief Tsunami Warning

While a brief Tsunami Warning was issued for portions of coastal Alaska from Kennedy Entrance to Unimak Pass, it was downgraded to a Tsunami Advisory about an hour after the quake. Small tsunami waves up to 0.5 feet high were recorded at King Cove and Sand Point in the Aleutian Islands shortly after midnight.

By Brian Donegan Source FOX Weather
ANCHORAGE, Alaska – A powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the Alaska Peninsula late Saturday night, prompting the National Weather Service's National Tsunami Warning Center to issue a brief Tsunami Warning for areas south of Anchorage.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake hit more than 60 miles south of Sand Point, Alaska, at a depth of 20 miles around 10:48 p.m. local time (2:48 a.m. EDT).

While a brief Tsunami Warning was issued for portions of coastal Alaska from Kennedy Entrance to Unimak Pass, it was downgraded to a Tsunami Advisory about an hour after the quake. Small tsunami waves up to 0.5 feet high were recorded at King Cove and Sand Point in the Aleutian Islands shortly after midnight.

WHAT IS A TSUNAMI AND WHAT CAUSES THEM?

The Tsunami Advisory was allowed to expire by 12:48 a.m. local time (4:48 a.m. EDT). There is currently no other tsunami threat associated with this earthquake, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center.

