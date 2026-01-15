Trouble in Telluride: Strong crosswind shoves private plane off runway at Colorado airport

TELLURIDE, CO – A private plane at Telluride Regional Airport was shoved off the runway by a violent crosswind while trying to land on Tuesday. It happened just as slopes opened for the ski season at a popular nearby mountain.

Officials said the Cessna Citation X, carrying two pilots and one passenger, had a gear malfunction.

POLAR VORTEX TO FUEL DANGEROUS SPREAD OF ARCTIC AIR AS COLDEST TEMPERATURES WILL LINGER OVER US FOR WEEKS

All three on board survived the incident without injury and were able to exit the airplane on their own.

According to the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office, the pilot told deputies that just after the plane's wheels touched down that a strong, gusting crosswind hit the plane's profile, shoving the business jet off of the asphalt-grooved runway that sits at 9,070 feet in elevation.

The plane proceeded to skid 300 yards off the runway before stopping in a grassy area on its collapsed left gear, causing substantial damage to the private plane.

According to the National Weather Service, at the time of the incident, around 12:15 p.m. local time, weather conditions were fair with clear skies and sustained winds of five mph from the north, all of which were recorded at Telluride Regional Airport.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the incident.

Telluride Regional Airport temporarily closed and has since reopened.