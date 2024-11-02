Subtropical Storm Patty springs to life in Northern Atlantic, set to soak the Azores

MIAMI — A potent storm in the Northern Atlantic has developed into Subtropical Storm Patty, the National Hurricane Center said Saturday morning.

Patty had sustained winds of 50 mph and was located just over 400 miles west/northwest of the Azores as of 5 a.m. ET, the NHC said.

A subtropical storm is a hybrid storm that draws some power from the warm waters of the Atlantic, but also from the traditional battle of warm and colder air like traditional storms. A subtropical storm won’t have cold and warm fronts, instead featuring a defined center and closed circulation.

However, the area of maximum winds within the circulation is typically farther away from the center and there is less symmetry, according to the National Weather Service.

What's the forecast for Subtropical Storm Patty?

Patty is expected to maintain its current strength Saturday and then gradually weaken Sunday, perhaps becoming a post-tropical cyclone by late Sunday, according to the NHC.

The only land in Patty’s way in the next few days are the volcanic islands of The Azores, which are likely to experience tropical storm-force winds and 1-2 inches of rain through Sunday. In addition, Patty could bring life-threatening surf and rip currents to the archipelago.

The storm's remnants could eventually reach Portugal and western Spain early next week.

Patty becomes the 16th named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, which still runs through Nov. 30.