See it: Torrential rains bring flash flooding to Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. -- Rounds of rainfall have continuously battered individuals in Louisiana, and the latest storm predictions show no signs of slowing down as the area prepares for more wet weather.

The heavy rain in the area caused substantial flooding in parts of the state, covering roads and walkways.

Travelers in Lafayette were not exempt from the flooding situation as drivers passed through water-filled roads.

More flooding was reported across Baton Rouge, according to local fire officials.

Luckily, the community rallied together thanks to help from the United Cajun Navy, who fetched trucks full of essential supplies for people affected by this event.

"Horrible weather today, but it doesn’t stop us from getting supplies," a member of the United Cajun Navy said.

Members of the non-profit organization were quick to help those affected by the latest round of severe weather by bringing supplies such as fresh clothes.

The New Orleans area has seen record-breaking rainfall, with the city receiving 4.38 inches on Monday. That broke the previous daily rainfall record for April 21 of 1.72 inches, set in 1977.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, Monday was also the seventh-wettest April day on record.

New Orleans received just over 5 inches of precipitation in April.

FOX Forecast Center says more thunderstorms are expected on Thursday and Friday.