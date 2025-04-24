Search
See it: Torrential rains bring flash flooding to Louisiana

Rounds of rainfall have continuously battered individuals in Louisiana, and the latest storm predictions show no signs of slowing down as the area prepares for more wet weather.

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
Drone video shows flash flooding after storms moved over Gretna, Louisiana

The heavy rain in the area caused substantial flooding in parts of the state, covering roads and walkways.

The Lafayette area is under a flash flood warning until Sunday afternoon.

A common theme in areas throughout Louisiana, as some roads have been flooded due to the heavy rain in recent days

Travelers in Lafayette were not exempt from the flooding situation as drivers passed through water-filled roads.

Travelers in Lafayette, Louisiana, dangerously test their luck by driving through heavy flood waters

More flooding was reported across Baton Rouge, according to local fire officials.

  • Flooding in West Baton Rouge, Louisiana
    Image 1 of 3

    Flooding in West Baton Rouge, Louisiana on April 24, 2025.  (West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

  • Flooding in West Baton Rouge, Louisiana
    Image 2 of 3

    Flooding in West Baton Rouge, Louisiana on April 24, 2025.  (West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

  • Flooding in West Baton Rouge, Louisiana
    Image 3 of 3

    Flooding in West Baton Rouge, Louisiana on April 24, 2025.  (West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Luckily, the community rallied together thanks to help from the United Cajun Navy, who fetched trucks full of essential supplies for people affected by this event.

Flash flood warnings have been issued for various cities throughout the state as some areas brace for more wet weather.

Members of the United Cajun Navy unload supplies for people affected by the severe weather in Louisiana

"Horrible weather today, but it doesn’t stop us from getting supplies," a member of the United Cajun Navy said.

Members of the non-profit organization were quick to help those affected by the latest round of severe weather by bringing supplies such as fresh clothes.

The New Orleans area has seen record-breaking rainfall, with the city receiving 4.38 inches on Monday. That broke the previous daily rainfall record for April 21 of 1.72 inches, set in 1977.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, Monday was also the seventh-wettest April day on record. 

New Orleans received just over 5 inches of precipitation in April. 

Flash Flood Outlook.
(FOX Weather)

 

FOX Forecast Center says more thunderstorms are expected on Thursday and Friday.

