Tornado damages trees, house in Tennessee

SMITHVILLE, Tenn. – A confirmed tornado plowed through Smithville, Tennessee, on Monday afternoon, tearing up trees and damaging homes.

While all eyes were on the Plains and the very rare "high risk" area over Oklahoma City, another twister snuck into the Tennessee Valley. NOAA only had the area in a Level 1 threat out of 5.

An off-duty emergency manager confirmed the tornado visually for the National Weather Service. Survey teams will investigate to determine the strength.

Listen to the video to hear the reported one-inch hail pelting the car.

"Footage of where the tornado just went through Smithville. As you can see, it definitely tore through this area," the photographer said on the video. "Oh, yeah, it got this house, got everything through here. This house has extensive damage."

Through the raindrops on the windows, you can see a home missing part of its roof. The driver has to weave around the downed trees on the road.

Just 30 miles west, Bell Buckle, Tennessee, saw lime-sized hail, while Gatlinburg, 60 miles east, saw pingpong ball-sized hail.