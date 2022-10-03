Search

The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published
Last Update

Arizona sees damage from tornado, dust storm on Monday

In northern Arizona, a tornado damaged a neighborhood outside of Flagstaff. Further south, a dust storm split trees and halted traffic in Phoenix.

By Heather Brinkmann Source FOX Weather
In northern Arizona, ten homes were damaged after a tornado ripped through a Coconino County neighborhood. 01:39

Tornado leaves damage across northern Arizona

In northern Arizona, ten homes were damaged after a tornado ripped through a Coconino County neighborhood.

Wild weather in Arizona caused damage to homes and left nearly 100,000 people without power Monday. 

In northern Arizona, ten homes were damaged after a tornado ripped through a Coconino County neighborhood. 

  • Image 1 of 2

    A tornado split a tree in northern Arizona Monday afternoon.  (NWS Flagstaff)

  • Image 2 of 2

    Coconino County Sheriff's Office respond after a tornado damages homes in in Junipine Estates community Monday. (Coconino County Sheriff's Office)

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff said that an EF-1 tornado damaged multiple homes and trees just before 1 p.m. 

After surveying the neighborhood, they found that the tornado had winds up to 100 mph. 

The dust storm was caught on Arizona DOT traffic cameras in Phoenix on Monday evening. 

(Arizona DOT / FOX Weather)

Further south, a dust storm halted traffic in Phoenix. 

Video shows how a haboob made for wild conditions for Phoenix, AZ commuters on Monday.  01:03

Haboob makes for wild conditions for Phoenix, AZ commuters

Video shows how a haboob made for wild conditions for Phoenix, AZ commuters on Monday. 

Residents reported downed trees and flying trampolines throughout parts of the Phoenix metro.

Strong storms continued to produce damaging winds and localized flooding throughout most of the evening. 

Tags
Loading.