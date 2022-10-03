Arizona sees damage from tornado, dust storm on Monday

Wild weather in Arizona caused damage to homes and left nearly 100,000 people without power Monday.

In northern Arizona, ten homes were damaged after a tornado ripped through a Coconino County neighborhood.

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff said that an EF-1 tornado damaged multiple homes and trees just before 1 p.m.

After surveying the neighborhood, they found that the tornado had winds up to 100 mph.

Further south, a dust storm halted traffic in Phoenix.

Residents reported downed trees and flying trampolines throughout parts of the Phoenix metro.

Strong storms continued to produce damaging winds and localized flooding throughout most of the evening.