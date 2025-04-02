Likely tornado hits Brownsburg, Indiana warehouse, trapping 1 person inside

A warehouse collapsed in Brownsburg, Indiana, on Wednesday after a tornado reportedly hit the building, trapping one person inside.

Severe weather, spawning multiple tornadoes throughout the Midwest, moved through the Hoosier State on Wednesday evening.

Just after 9 p.m., an alleged tornado touched down just west of the Indianapolis metro area, hitting the Sur La Table Warehouse in Brownsburg.

Brownsburg PIO Jennifer Barrett told FOX Weather that the building received significant damage and left one person trapped inside. The storm was said to have left quite a bit of damage to the town and crews were actively working to assess the area.

The tornado-warned storm continued northeastward, crossing the highway and moving into northern Indianapolis and the Carmel area.

Other reports indicated that a supposed tornado touched down in Carmel, damaging the west side of town.

Severe weather will continue to move throughout the central U.S. late on Wednesday before threatening parts of the eastern U.S. on Thursday.