Toddler nearly tumbles off cliff while visited erupting Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, NPS says

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK, Hawaii – The National Park Service has warned people to be more careful when visiting the erupting Kīlauea volcano after a recent close call involving a family visiting the park.

According to a news release from NPS, the scary scene occurred Christmas night in a closed-off area beyond the safety barriers, which are set in place to help visitors avoid hazardous areas.

While at the Kīlauea overlook, which provides the most dramatic views of the Kaluapele and Halemaʻumaʻu crater, a toddler wandered off from his family, according to the NPS. The child ran straight toward the edge of a 400-foot cliff. The mother was able to snatch the toddler to safety before the child fell over the edge.

"The hazards that coincide with an eruption are dangerous, and we have safety measures in place including closed areas, barriers, closure signs, and traffic management," said Park Superintendent Rhonda Loh. "Your safety is our utmost concern, but we rely on everyone to recreate responsibility. National parks showcase nature’s splendor but they are not playgrounds."

The Hawaii Island park attracts an uptick in visitors during an eruption, according to the NPS. In addition to the dangers of cliff edges and hazardous terrain, the increase in visitors to the area can escalate hazards.

According to the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, the eruption began on Dec. 23.