Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano shows more vigorous eruption activity

HONOLULU — The ongoing eruption at Hawaii’s Kilaeua volcano became more active Friday evening.

What had been low-level lava flows since Thursday morning transformed into more vigorous fountaining Friday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaii Volcano Observatory. It’s all part of a third episode of the current eruption that has been ongoing at Kilaeua since Monday.

"This was much longer than the 3-4 hours of sluggish eruption that preceded the fountaining of the second episode," the HVO wrote Friday night. "Current fountain is occurring bursts up to 30-45 feet high from the two most northern vents."

The HVO adds the lava fountain heights would increase as more gas-rich lava erupts.

"It is not possible to estimate how high the fountains may get or how long the fountaining will last," the HVO wrote. "But prior episodes have produced fountains over 200 feet high that last up to 24 hours."

The HVO is maintaining an orange alert — the third of their four-rung volcano alert system indicating a volcano is exhibiting heightened or escalating unrest. The agency says it will remain in frequent contact with Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and with the state’s civil defense agency.

However, the HVO says all current and recent activity is still within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. No changes have been detected in the East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone, the agency says.