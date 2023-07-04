Iconic Coney Island hot dog eating contest delayed as storms pummel Northeast, New England on 4th of July

NEW YORK – The iconic Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island, New York, was delayed after strong thunderstorms with frequent lightning swept across the New York City area on Tuesday afternoon.

FOX Weather meteorologist Amy Freeze was a judge in the women’s event, which was able to finish. However, a strong thunderstorm with frequent lightning moved in before the men’s competition.

According to a report from FOX 5 in New York, the contest was delayed for about two hours because of the storms moving through the area, and it was believed that the rest of the event would be canceled. However, then the storms moved through the competitors got back on the stage and finished the contest.

Joey Chestnut won and picked up his 16th Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest after devouring 62 hot dogs in 10 minutes. Earlier in the day, Miki Sudo secured her ninth history after eating 39.5 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

Flood Watches posted from New York City to Boston area

Flood Watches in effect through July 4, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Heavy rain could lead to flooding from New York City in the Northeast through New England into the Boston area until at least Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service in Boston has also issued Flash Flood Warnings for northern Connecticut because of the heavy rain.

Videos and photos posted to social media show vehicles attempting to drive over water-covered roadways.

The FOX Model showing conditions in the Northeast on Tuesday afternoon.

(FOX Weather)



The FOX Forecast Center expects rounds of showers and thunderstorms to continue to sweep across the Northeast and New England throughout the day on Tuesday before starting to taper off later in the evening.

Because of the threat, many communities may be forced to postpone or cancel Fourth of July fireworks displays.