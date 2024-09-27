Tennessee dam suffers ‘catastrophic failure’ prompting emergency evacuations

NEWPORT, Tenn. — An emergency evacuation is underway in Newport, Tennessee, after a dam suffered a "catastrophic failure" amid the torrential rains brought forth by what was Hurricane Helene.

Tennessee Emergency managers are telling everyone in the downtown area of Newport to leave immediately due to the failure of the Walters Dam along the Pigeon River, and the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Emergency.

The break was reported at 3:30 p.m. ET and NWS officials said a flood wave of water will rush down the Pigeon River over the next three to four hours, reaching downtown Newport about 6 p.m. ET.

The region has received between 5 and 7 inches of rain so far, with more rain falling, according to NOAA.

Updates to follow as more details become available.