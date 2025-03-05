Strong winds fuel Tennessee brush fires, triggering evacuations near areas devastated by Helene

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – Evacuation orders were issued across parts of Sevier County, Tennessee, after strong winds helped fuel several brush fires that broke out Tuesday.

Sevier County is one of several counties in eastern Tennessee that were heavily impacted by Hurricane Helene last September and borders western North Carolina.

At least six brush fires were confirmed by the county emergency management agency. The largest fire burned at least 200 acres in the Pittman Center/Webb Mountain area just outside of Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

At least two buildings were damaged, but county officials said rain from the coast-to-coast storm that's bringing severe weather across the country helped tamp down the fires.

All evacuation orders were lifted Wednesday morning, but people were still being warned to exercise caution in the area.

A video taken by a pastor evacuating from a Christian retreat center in Gatlinburg showed heavy smoke and fire in the Webb Mountain area.

"The fire is very aggressive … winds are gusting at probably 70 to 80mph," said Pastor Brad Williams as he was evacuating down a narrow mountain road.

The National Weather Service Office in Morristown, Tennessee, issued a Fire Weather Warning for the East Tennessee mountains and foothills due to the high winds ahead of the coast-to-coast storm.

No injuries have been reported.