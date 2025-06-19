Search
Weather News
Published Updated

Lightning strike injures teen in New York’s Central Park as storms sweep across the Tri-State

According to NOAA, lightning kills 20-30 people in the United States every year and injures hundreds more.

By Andrew Wulfeck Source FOX Weather
Thunderstorms rolled through New York City and Jersey City on Thursday afternoon, the opening salvo as the region remains under threat of renewed severe weather into the night.

Thunder cracks in New York City as storms move into the Northeast

NEW YORK - A teen was injured after being struck by lightning in Central Park on Thursday afternoon, according to authorities. 

Shortly after the strike, the New York Police Department confirmed that officers responded to reports of an individual injured by lightning in the park around 3:45 p.m.

  • Lightning strikes Freedom Tower in NYC
    Image 1 of 2

    Lightning strikes the Freedom Tower in New York City on June 19, 2025. (Meghan Lenz)

  • Lightning strikes New York City during Thursday's severe thunderstorms.
    Image 2 of 2

    Lightning strikes New York City during Thursday's severe thunderstorms.  (Katen Muise)

The storm victim was transported to a local medical center for treatment, and the NYPD said it was not aware of any other injuries resulting from the storm.

According to the city's parks division, the victim was a 16-year-old boy and was transported to Weill-Cornell Medical Center.

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN SOMEONE IS STRUCK BY LIGHTNING

At he lake in Central Park, New York City, Manhattan

At he lake in Central Park, New York City, Manhattan

(John Anderson Photo/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The condition of the teen was not released, but the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

At the time of the incident, much of the Northeast was under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch, with storms tracking from west to east across the region.

The National Weather Service reminds everyone that if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

During thunderstorm events, NYC Emergency Management encourages residents and visitors to shelter indoors and avoid open areas such as fields and parks.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Even if the sky looks clear, it may still be dangerous to remain outside with lightning striking several miles away from the storm.

More unsettled weather is expected through the evening, but the precipitation clears out and temperatures heat up next week.

