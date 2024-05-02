Bee-ware! Swarm of bees causes delay at Diamondbacks-Dodgers game

PHOENIX - The Arizona Diamondbacks' game against the Los Angeles Dodgers was delayed Tuesday night because of an invasion of bees that formed a hive in the netting behind home plate.

The game was halted during the first inning after the bees became so disruptive that players could not stay in the area near home plate without fighting off the attacks.

Fans in the front rows were also evacuated because of the swarm.

A man in a full beekeeper outfit was brought out on an accordion platform and worked on removing the developing hive.

The delay lasted nearly two hours before the bees finally buzzed off. Afterwards, the crowd was delighted to see that Hilton was then invited to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

The D-backs won the game in extra innings on a walk-off home run by Christian Walker. But Hilton's 15 minutes of fame is not yet complete. Topps is working on making a special baseball card honoring Hilton's heroics.

Has this happened before?

In 2014, a swarm of bees interrupted a game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

Another game was halted in 2019 between the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres.

Just last year in 2023, a game between the Colorado Rockies and Baltimore Orioles was delayed because of a swarm at Camden Yards, home of the Orioles.

So yes, this has happened before, but not too often.

In March, a notable tennis match between Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and German Alexander Zverez was delayed because of bees at a tournament at Indian Wells in California.