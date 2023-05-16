Los Angeles bee attack forces man to collapse on live TV

LOS ANGELES – Video from a news helicopter captured the dramatic moments where a man collapsed to the ground after he was attacked by bees in a Los Angeles neighborhood.

According to a report from FOX 11, emergency crews in California initially responded to a call of a bee swarm on Adlon Road in Encino a little before 4 p.m. PDT Monday.

A volunteer with the Los Angeles Police Department arrived at the scene to help, and that's when the bees began attacking him.

The attack was so bad that as the LAPD volunteer tried to slap away the bees, he collapsed to the ground and a partner he was with kept the car door closed since the volunteer was still around a bunch of bees.

The man eventually was able to walk out of the scene as other uniformed people went to treat the man. The uniformed LAPD volunteer was taken to the hospital, marking the second person injured in the bee attacks.

Officials did not say where the swarm of bees came from or how the bee problem came about in the Encino neighborhood.

Professional bee removers were then called in to help.