States of emergencies declared in Southeast ahead of significant nor'easter impacts along East Coast

The East Coast is on alert for a major nor'easter that is set to rapidly intensify over the Carolinas and Virginia, bringing some of the heaviest snow and significant winter impacts the region has seen in years.

North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia are under states of emergency ahead of the storm, which could drop upwards of 5-8 inches of snow in the Southeast.

This storm comes hot on the heels of another winter storm which blasted the region last week with ice.

Winter Weather Alerts stretch from Georgia up through Maryland beginning Friday and lasting until Sunday.

The main threat with this system is the heavy snowfall combined with extremely cold temperatures.

States along the Southeast coast are preparing for gusty winds and possible coastal flooding and erosion along the coastlines as well.

The FOX Forecast Center warns that blizzard conditions may be possible in Virginia and the Carolinas.

Snow is forecast to begin on Friday afternoon, but the main snow event will kick off Saturday morning as a coastal low will be in the early stages of development, and snow will rapidly expand across the higher terrain of Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and into northern Georgia.

As the day goes on Saturday, the coastal low continues to strengthen, pulling colder air southward while wrapping in increasing amounts of moisture.

Snow intensity is expected to ramp up, especially for interior cities such as Richmond, Raleigh, Charlotte, and Columbia, South Carolina.

The FOX Forecast Center said at this point, a bullseye for the storm is currently favored in North Carolina.

The rapid intensification of this storm is likely to result in bombogenesis, where the central pressure within a storm drops 24 millibars in 24 hours.

Georgia officials urged residents to stay home and off the roads.

"Fewer vehicles on the roads give GDOT crews the space they need to treat roadways safely and efficiently, helping keep everyone safer this weekend," said Josh Lamb, director of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency.

FOX Weather Meteorologist Bob Van Dillen reported from Charlotte, North Carolina, where the Department of Transportation spent the week treating and brining roads ahead of the nor'easter.

"Our emergency management teams and NCDOT crews continue to work around the clock, and I’m grateful for their continued dedication to keeping North Carolinians safe," said Governor Josh Stein. "Please continue to use caution when driving and follow the same safety steps that helped keep people safe last weekend."

Travel impacts spread into the Mid-Atlantic on Friday afternoon, as Amtrak suspended its Acela train service between Washington, D.C. and Boston.

Major airlines like Delta, American, United and Southwest were already warning of potential impacts for anyone traveling to or from the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast through the weekend.

The nor'easter will keep its claws slated over the Carolinas and Virginia, but as it moves into the Northeast on Sunday, it's forecast to leave most of the Interstate 95 corridor snow-free southeast of Massachusetts.

For the main cities along the I-95 corridor, notable snow is not expected. A few flakes are possible, especially toward the Jersey Shore and east end of Long Island, but accumulation will be light, if any at all. There is a real possibility that the storm keeps the snow offshore and none of these areas see any snow at all, the FOX Forecast Center reported.