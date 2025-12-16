State fairground provides refuge for livestock and families as Washington combats historic flooding

MONROE, Wash. – Thousands of Washington residents have been forced to evacuate their homes in the days after major flooding swamped areas across the state, forcing them to relocate themselves, family members, essential belongings and in many cases, animals.

ONE PERSON KILLED AFTER DROWNING ON FLOODED ROAD AMID HISTORIC INUNDATION, LEVEE FAILURES ACROSS WASHINGTON

Snohomish County resident Mai Vongpany faced a similar threat that hundreds of other livestock owners faced amid historic flooding in Washington state. As floodwaters advanced and threatened land and livestock, Vongpany went to a state fairground like hundreds of other Washingtonians facing the same threat.

Since Dec. 8, Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe, Washington, has offered free emergency stabling to provide refuge for all kinds of livestock jeopardized by flooding, including Vongpany's chickens, before their coup was completely submerged in floodwater.

"Most of the time, we're known for the fair and our fun events and all the fun stuff, and this is the other side of the work that we do, is being able to offer a safe place for the community," Evergreen State Fair Park Marketing Specialist Amy Craven said. "They're worried about their animals, but they also have a farm that they're worrying about, so if we make sure that their animals are safe, then they can focus on the other things and be able to kind of rebuild once the floodwaters go down."

At its peak last week, the fairground provided shelter for 171 horses, over 100 cattle, nearly 60 goats and sheep, a few pigs, chickens and even a few rabbits on the grounds of the 193-acre fairground.

"We've seen the community come together and support each other, we love that. Everybody is helping everybody out. We're really glad we can offer this resource for our community," Craven said of the emergency stable program offered at Evergreen State Fair Park.

While the fairground provides shelter for livestock at no cost, the owners remain responsible for their animals. The fairgrounds annually host the Evergreen State Fair, which attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors to Snohomish County.

The fairground features an equestrian center with stalls to accommodate up to 400 horses and numerous barns to store goats, sheep and chickens.

Offering emergency refuge for livestock isn't new for the park that hosts one of the largest county fairs in the Pacific Northwest.

Agriculture has been a dominant feature of Snohomish County's landscape since the county was founded in 1861, and in the event of an emergency, farmers may be forced to relocate their livestock.

The fairground opens roughly once a year to serve the community in the event of a natural disaster as an emergency resource for livestock owners, whether it be for flooding during Washington's rainy season, wildfire evacuations and even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though she said, "These are the most animals we've had on the property for emergency stabling."

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Craven added, "For us, we really view the work that we do as a community resource and a wonderful thing that we can do to support such a great community."

Located in Monroe about an hour away from Seattle, the fairgrounds are situated off of Highway 2, near the Leavenworth area, which sustained significant damage and is expected to be closed "for months," according to Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson.

Sitting at a higher elevation, the fairgrounds offer a safe space away from the flooding, though the neighboring communities in Monroe and Snohomish County were affected by the flooding.

"Many of our employees were taking care of their own property and their own livestock, so we were a little bit of a limited crew here," Craven said.

Managed by the Snohomish County Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department, Evergreen State Fair Park is still providing emergency stalling for livestock displaced by the historic flooding, though most of the livestock have been picked up, according to Craven.

In addition to offering an essential space for livestock, with thousands affected by evacuation orders in Snohomish County alone, the American Red Cross established a shelter at Evergreen State Fairgrounds, offering emergency services to displaced families and individuals.

Betsy Robertson, American Red Cross communications director for the Northwest Region said, "The fairgrounds are a truly a community resource."

The American Red Cross offered disaster services for those in need, on top of a shelter that Robertson said serviced around 50 people daily.

Battling the same flood, while people were sheltered at the fairgrounds, they were able to enjoy the company of the many animals also displaced by the historic flooding.

"This disaster is community-wide and no one should have to face it alone," Robertson said. "Our Red Cross Shelters offer places to come and get support."