Forecast clear for SpaceX’s Starship test flight from Texas with hopeful splashdown off Hawaii

BOCA CHICA, Texas – The forecast looks favorable in South Texas as SpaceX prepares for its second launch attempt of the reusable Starship spaceship.

SpaceX said the 20-minute launch opens Saturday at 7 a.m. CT.

Fans who have traveled to the area near South Padre Island will have comfortable temperatures in the mid-60s with some cloud cover to contend with, but not enough to block the view of the gleaming Starship during liftoff.

SPACEX DELAYS SECOND STARSHIP LAUNCH TO SATURDAY

Winds during the short launch window are forecast to remain calm at around 5 mph with partial cloud cover.

If the launch scrubs, SpaceX also has an additional launch opportunity Sunday morning, according to a road closure notice for Highway 4 in Cameron County, Texas. Winds are forecast to pick up at the launch site Sunday.

SPACEX'S STARSHIP EXPLODES MID-FLIGHT AFTER LAUNCH 'SUCCESS' OF MOST POWERFUL ROCKET EVER BUILT

If SpaceX hits all the milestones the company has laid out for this test flight, Starship will launch from Texas, fly around the Earth and land in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Hawaii about 1.5 hours after liftoff.

After Starship separates from the Super Heavy booster, the booster will land in the Gulf of Mexico about 7 minutes post-launch.

Meanwhile, Starship will take an eastern trajectory from Texas before coming down for a splashdown in the southeast Pacific Ocean off the coast of Hawaii.

SpaceX promises "an exciting landing." If Starship survives the splashdown, SpaceX will collect it in the Pacific Ocean.

For recovery crews, seas are forecast to be relatively calm during the expected splashdown around 9:30 a.m. ET or 4:30 a.m. local time in Hawaii.