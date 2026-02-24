See it: South Florida wildfire visible from space after exploding in strength

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – A wildfire has emerged in South Florida, which has caught the attention of officials as it grows in size.

On Sunday, two fires were discovered within the Big Cypress National Preserve, according to the National Park Service.

Coined "The National Fire," it was initially spread across 5,000 acres as ground and aviation crews worked to suppress the flames on Sunday.

HOW THE LAY OF THE LAND AFFECTS WILDFIRE BEHAVIOR

Satellite footage from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows how the wildfire exploded in severity and spread to over 25,000 acres, being visible from space.

Enhanced fire behavior is expected to continue until later this evening, with burn bans in effect for Collier, Palm Beach, Hendry, and Glades counties. Officials warned of very dry air and surface winds aiding in the strength of the flames.

"Wind fields in the vicinity of wildland fires can be highly variable or turbulent, exhibiting significant gusts that can lead to erratic fire behavior and enhanced mixing of smoke into the atmosphere," a statement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service reads.

WHAT TO DO WHEN WILDFIRE SMOKE SMOTHERS YOUR AREA AND HOW TO KEEP YOUR HOME'S AIR CLEAN

Officials reported no immediate threats to residents, but with favorable conditions, that could change instantly.

According to Airnow.gov, the wildfire is man-made.

THESE FOUR POPULAR NATIONAL PARKS ANNOUNCE PLANS FOR 2026 VISITOR RESERVATIONS

Stay tuned to FOX Weather for the latest updates as we continue to track this fire.