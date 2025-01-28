Southern agriculture appears to escape wrath of historic winter storm

BATON ROUGE, La. – A historic winter storm that brought record snowfall to the Southeast appears to have led to only minimal damage to the agricultural belt as the region prepares for the upcoming spring growing season.

The storm system, which produced 8 inches of snowfall in New Orleans and nearly double-digit snowfall in Pensacola occurred at a time in which most crops are in their offseason, limiting potential losses.

The storm system’s moisture shield may actually have benefited some farmers by producing much-needed precipitation over areas that were in a drought status.

Additionally, crops such as blueberries and peaches, could see a boost in quality as temporary cold snaps often help enhance harvests.

Agricultural experts often refer to this period as a "chilling requirement," which ranges from about 400 to 1,000 hours of temperatures between 32 °F and 45 °F.

Recent winters have been too warm for these crops to thrive, but recent cold snaps may lead to better quality fruit this season.

In areas that experienced snowfall, the powder can even act as an insulator, protecting crops from damage from cold air temperatures.

U.S. Drought Map

(FOX Weather)



NATIONAL PICKLE SHORTAGE TIED TO EXTREME WEATHER IN MEXICO

In Louisiana, crawfish are an important commodity, but here, too, agricultural experts were optimistic that most crustaceans would live to see another day.

"We don’t foresee it being more than a temporary slowdown," Todd Fontenot, a member of the LSU AgCenter, stated. "Since crawfish are cold-blooded, their bodies slow down and they burrow as low as they can get in the mud and vegetation and stay there to protect themselves from the elements and predators because they are most vulnerable at that stage."

Since temperatures rebounded quickly to the 60s and 70s, it’s unlikely there will be long-term effects on the crawfish harvest.

"I think we’re going to rebound faster than previous years where it might have stayed in the 40s the week following a hard freeze," Fontenot said. "With the positive upcoming forecast, I think it will take about a week, so folks should feel optimistic about getting their crawfish for the Super Bowl."

While it’s still too early to assess the full impact of the storm system on agriculture, experts with the U.S. Department of Agriculture reminds farmers to report any damage within 72 hours of an event for insurance claims.

As is typical during La Niña events, the storm system contained enough warm air and tracked slightly to the north of areas that produce substantial amounts of strawberries and citrus on the Florida Peninsula.

Both industries have been recovering from significant hurricane strikes during recent years, which have impacted production levels.

WHAT SEASON DO FRUITS AND VEGETABLES GROW IN?

La Niña winter impacts

La Niña winters and springs tend to be drier seasons in the Southeast as impacts from storm systems are further northward.

The lack of precipitation can significantly impact agriculture and sometimes leads to water shortages.

So, while the snowfall was historic in many ways and caused travel disruptions, it could ultimately prove to be a blessing, especially if the region faces a significant dry spell later in the season.