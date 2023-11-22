Snowstorm, cold air expected to slow travel through Rockies

A storm system traveling through the Rockies and the Plains will have enough cold air to work with that snow will be widespread through the end of the Thanksgiving Day week and into the busy travel weekend.

Forecast models show higher elevations in Utah, Wyoming and Colorado could be measuring the snowfall in feet, while communities around Denver and Wichita, Kansas, could pick up on several inches of snow.

The cold weather and snowy precipitation will likely lead to some travel slowdowns on Interstates 25, 70 and 80.

For the more southern communities in Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas, it could be their first round of snow since the spring.

Snowfall forecast

More than 7 million Americans are under winter weather alerts due to the expected snowfall and brisk conditions.

Most of Colorado is under a Winter Weather Advisory for accumulations of between 2-5 inches from Thursday evening through Saturday morning.

National Weather Service meteorologists warned roads will likely become slick and hazardous, which could impact travelers on Friday.

"A snowstorm is shaping up to bring several inches of snow and more than a foot in areas in higher elevations. The widespread snow comes for the northern Rockies on Thursday and then moves farther down towards the south as we get towards Black Friday and then through the weekend," said FOX Weather meteorologist Haley Meier.

Whether flying or driving, meteorologists suggested allowing extra time to reach your destination.

Saturday forecast

Sunday travel forecast

The precipitation will enter the Great Lakes region by Sunday, which is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Any accumulations are expected to remain light, and temperatures are expected to keep most of the precipitation falling in the form of rain.

The wet weather will likely result in slick roadways throughout the Midwest, which can cause travel problems.