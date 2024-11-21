Helene survivors face snowy forecast in western North Carolina

As residents in western North Carolina are still dealing with the aftermath of Helene, snow is expected to fall in the hard-hit region late this week.

Helene wrought historic devastation with deadly floods and landslides in the Tar Heel State in late September, leading to at least 103 lives lost as of Thursday.

Over the next few days, some survivors in western North Carolina will have to navigate their recovery efforts around potentially hazardous conditions.

The National Weather Service said between 1 and 4 inches of snow is expected in Ashe and Watauga counties by Saturday morning. However, snowfall estimates are greater for areas in higher elevations, where up to 12 or even 24 inches of snow is expected.

Snow forecast for western North Carolina, along with an orange line denoting Helene's track.

(FOX Weather)



Additionally, Helene survivors in western North Carolina will also have to manage with powerful winds. Wind gusts are expected to reach 30-40 mph in Asheville, while other areas may feel gusts of 50 mph or greater.

Expected wind gusts on Friday afternoon.

(FOX Weather)



These conditions may lead to tree branches breaking and falling onto homes and powerlines, with the latter producing power outages.

Because of this forecast, the NWS issued a Winter Weather Advisory for towns in Ashe and Watauga counties starting Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. The advisory will last until Saturday at 7 a.m.

Areas under the Winter Weather Advisory are shaded in blue.

(FOX Weather)



This snowfall and cold temperatures may cause roads to become slippery.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Temperatures will rise going into the weekend, leading to sunnier conditions to kick off Thanksgiving week.