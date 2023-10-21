Smoke, fog cause massive 20-vehicle wreck on Texas highway

TAYLOR BAYOU, Texas – A combination of smoke and fog caused a massive 20-vehicle accident on Highway 73 in Texas early Saturday morning, according to storm reports from the National Weather Service.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting those trapped after an unknown number of injuries were reported, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said Saturday morning the highway would remain closed west of Taylor Bayou as law enforcement agencies were on the scene to help the injured.

"If you are trapped in your vehicle due to no visibility, please stay in your vehicle and turn on your flashers," deputies warned. "First responders are getting to the injured as quick as they can, so please avoid the area."

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway were closed for hours from West Port Arthur Road to Labelle Road. Crews were working to reopen lanes around midday Saturday.

This is a developing story. FOX Weather will update with more information once it is confirmed.