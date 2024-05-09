Search
3 skiers missing after avalanche crashes down popular Utah mountain peak

United Fire officers told FOX 13 Salt Lake City that the avalanche happened in the area of Little Cottonwood Canyon, a popular spot for skiers and snow recreation.

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
SALT LAKE CITY – Search efforts are underway for three skiers who went missing after an avalanche was reported along Utah’s Lone Peak Summit Thursday morning, according to FOX 13 Salt Lake City.

United Fire officers told FOX 13 that the avalanche happened in the area of Little Cottonwood Canyon, a popular spot for skiers and snow recreation.

New snow on Lone Peak

FILE - New snow on Lone Peak, a mountain in the Wasatch Front bordering the Salt Lake Valley and Salt Lake City, Utah.

(Jon G. Fuller/VWPics/Universal Images Group  / Getty Images)

Multiple departments are heading to the mountain for the rescue efforts, and FOX 13 reported a medical helicopter was seen flying to the area.

No other details have been released yet about the avalanche or the skiers involved.

