3 skiers missing after avalanche crashes down popular Utah mountain peak

SALT LAKE CITY – Search efforts are underway for three skiers who went missing after an avalanche was reported along Utah’s Lone Peak Summit Thursday morning, according to FOX 13 Salt Lake City.

United Fire officers told FOX 13 that the avalanche happened in the area of Little Cottonwood Canyon, a popular spot for skiers and snow recreation.

Multiple departments are heading to the mountain for the rescue efforts, and FOX 13 reported a medical helicopter was seen flying to the area.

No other details have been released yet about the avalanche or the skiers involved.