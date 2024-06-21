Significant, life-threatening flash flooding possible for millions in Upper Midwest

MINNEAPOLIS — A dangerous weather pattern is setting up across parts of the Upper Midwest =, setting the stage for potentially life-threatening flash flooding.

Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are expected to bring widespread torrential rains across parts of South Dakota, northern Iowa, southern Minnesota and into southern Wisconsin.

Widespread rainfall totals of 2-4 inches are likely by Saturday afternoon, with some storms exceeding 5 inches. Rainfall rates in the heaviest storms are expected to be over 1 inch per hour, and if storm activity could sit over the same areas, life-threatening flash flooding and rapid-rise river flooding could occur.

Three-hour radar loop. Warning boxes are color coded as: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in yellow, Tornado Warnings in red, Tornado Warnings with confirmed tornado in purple, Flash Flood Warnings in green, and Flash Flood Emergencies in pink.

Several river sites are likely to reach major flood stage within the next week, according to the FOX Forecast Center. Flood Watches cover roughly 9 million people in the area.

NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has much of that region in at least a Level 2 out of 4 flooding risk, including Minneapolis and Milwaukee, with a Level 3 risk zone stretching from roughly Sioux Falls, South Dakota, along the Minnesota/Iowa border and into western Wisconsin.

"When we look at the outlook, the saturated ground…because we’ve been in this persistent storm path, it does heighten that flood risk to a Level 3," said FOX Weather Meteorologist Jane Minar.

Flash Flood Outlook

And forecasters are closely monitoring whether part of that risk zone needs to be upgraded to a rare Level 4 High Risk.

"There was some consideration given to a High Risk upgrade within the Moderate Risk area. The pattern over the region is classic for flash flooding," WPC forecasters said. "Either way, the potential exists for significant and life-threatening flash flood impacts in the region, and people in the area are advised to closely monitor for warnings later (Friday)."

Severe weather threat covers 50 million from Montana to Massachusetts

Meanwhile, it’s a rocky weather day across much of the nation. Nearly 60 million people are under at least some threat of severe thunderstorms Friday, stretching from Montana and the Rockies across the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes and into the Northeast.

The greatest threat are in the Rockies, where storms could bring gusts of 60-70 mph and large hail — especially in Montana from Great Falls to Billings.

Severe Thunderstorm Watches are already in effect for portions of the Rockies, including Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming until Friday evening and more watches are possible later in the day.

Current Severe Weather Watch Boxes

The severe weather threat lingers into Saturday and shifts east into the upper Mississippi Valley and western Great Lakes.

Saturday Severe Weather Outlook

Chicago, Milwaukee and Des Moines are all in a Level 2 out of 5 severe weather threat, with Detroit and Minneapolis and Kansas City also with a risk of severe thunderstorms.