Slice of winter: Watch as sheets of ice destroy nets at North Dakota driving range

FARGO, N.D. – Hearty North Dakotans know if you wait until the weather warms to play golf in winter, it's going to be a several-month wait. But one eager golfer found the perils of taking a few swings in the wake of a winter storm.

NEAR WHITE-OUT CONDITIONS REPORTED IN NORTH DAKOTA DURING SEASON'S FIRST MAJOR WINTER STORM

Large sheets of ice covered the nets at the Suite Shots driving range in Fargo on Thursday as temperatures hovered in the lower 20s. But soon they let go, leaving Alexander Gruver's practice swings with more than he bargained "fore."

The nets first collapsed in one of the distant sections, but soon caused a chain reaction collapse. Suite Shots said in a Facebook post the nets did as they were designed and broke away from the lines due to the combination of wind and ice.

Gruver says they weren't charged for their golfing session, and Suite Shots said they would reattach the nets once the storm passed.

