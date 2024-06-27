7 Church youth group members hospitalized after lightning strikes Utah hiking area

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah - Seven members of a youth group from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were hospitalized Thursday after lightning struck near their hiking trail in south-central Utah.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office said a group of around 50 members were near an area known as Fremont Junction when the sudden rainstorm happened around 1:45 p.m. local time.

"Two of the youth were experiencing some serious symptoms and were flown via medical helicopter to Primary children’s hospital in Lehi. The rest of the youth were taken to Gunnison hospital and Sevier Valley Hospital," deputies stated.

All of the injuries were thought to be non-life threatening, and the rest of the members were transported safely off the hiking trail.

Authorities praised the swift response of multiple agencies involved in the remote rescue operation.

The thunderstorm that triggered the rainfall and the lightning us part of an uptick of the monsoon season that has been scarce across the region.

The Southwest monsoon season typically kicks off around June 15 and lasts through late September, but its activity varies dramatically year by year.

Some communities in Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and West Texas see half of their annual precipitation during these months, which is vital for the replenishment of waterways.

Lightning often accompanies the strongest storms, which can spark wildfires where dry vegetation exists.

Every year, hundreds of millions of lightning bolts occur throughout the U.S. but only a handful become deadly.

Data compiled by the National Lightning Safety Council shows fishing is one of the top activities where most deaths occur.

In 2023, 14 people were killed by lightning strikes, with many taking part in outdoor sporting activities when thunder roared.