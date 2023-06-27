Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued as Plains prepare for storms that could pack 85-mph winds, large hail

Severe weather is expected to plow through the Plains on Tuesday, bringing the risk of destructive winds, large hail and possible tornadoes to the region.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued

Active Severe Thunderstorm Watches in effect on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Because of the risk of potentially dangerous weather, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for portions of eastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas until 1 p.m. CDT.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flood Warnings are indicated in green.

(FOX Weather)



Severe weather has already been reported across some areas of the southern Plains, including Oklahoma City, where emergency crews responded to reports of a house fire that may have been caused by a lightning strike.

Southern Plains could see destructive winds

The severe thunderstorm risk in the southern Plains on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Severe thunderstorms are likely across the southern Plains, with nearly 2 million people from southern Kansas and northern Oklahoma to northwestern Arkansas and southwestern Missouri placed at a level 3 out of 5 on NOAA's Storm Prediction Center’s (SPC) thunderstorm risk scale.

The damaging wind threat in the southern Plains on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Thunderstorms that develop in the southern Plains will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts between 60 and 85 mph.

Areas with the highest risk of seeing those potentially destructive winds include Dodge City and Wichita in Kansas, Guymon, Woodward, Ponca City and Tulsa in Oklahoma, Joplin in Missouri and Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Batesville and Little Rock in Arkansas.

The large hail threat in the southern Plains on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Large hail will also be a concern in the southern Plains starting on Tuesday afternoon.

Portions of southeastern Colorado, the Texas Panhandle, northern Oklahoma and central and southern Kansas will see the highest risk, but there is the potential of seeing hail larger than 2 inches. Southeastern Colorado, southern Kansas and the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles will see the highest risk of that damaging hail.

7 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HAIL

The tornado risk in the southern Plains on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Tornadoes are also possible in the southern Plains, but the threat is minimal. Areas at risk of seeing destructive winds and large hail will also be at risk of seeing tornadoes on Tuesday.

HOW YOU SHOULD PREPARE FOR A TORNADO

The flash flood risk in the southern Plains on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Any strong to severe thunderstorms that develop in the southern Plains on Tuesday will also be capable of producing heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding.

People living in flood-prone areas across southern Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle should monitor conditions and be prepared to seek higher ground if any flood alerts are issued for the area.

EXPLAINING FLOOD ALERTS ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

Northern Plains also at risk of severe weather Tuesday

The severe thunderstorm risk in the northern Plains on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



There's also a risk of severe weather across portions of the northern Plains on Tuesday.

The thunderstorm risk stretches from portions of Colorado and Wyoming to Iowa, but the SPC has highlighted an area from southern South Dakota through Nebraska for a level 2 out of 5 on its thunderstorm risk scale.

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4

Thunderstorms that develop in the northern Plains on Tuesday will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and possible tornadoes.

In addition, there is a risk of flash flooding across portions of Montana, Wyoming and the Dakotas due to heavy rain that could fall over a short period of time.