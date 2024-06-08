High winds, large hail, flash flooding threaten millions from Plains to Midwest

DENVER – Multiple rounds of storms are forecast to bring high winds, large hail and flash flooding to the Rockies, Plains and Midwest through the weekend.

Three-hour radar loop. Warning boxes are color coded as: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in yellow, Tornado Warnings in red, Tornado Warnings with confirmed tornado in purple, Flash Flood Warnings in green, and Flash Flood Emergencies in pink.

Kansas, Missouri, Colorado, Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico are expected to face several severe weather threats beginning Saturday afternoon, according to the FOX Forecast Center. There is also a chance of isolated severe storms in the Ozarks area.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has upgraded a swath of that region to a Level 3 out of 5 risk for severe weather, including cities such as Garden City and Dodge City in Kansas and Fort Morgan and Lamar in Colorado.

A look at the severe storm threat in the Plains on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

"By daybreak tomorrow (Sunday), although Kansas is out of it, look who's in the middle of it: Saint Louis, Paducah, Nashville," FOX Weather Meteorologist Michael Estime said. "Worship services in Tennessee, especially western Tennessee, could be disrupted or slowed down just because of all the storms and the wet weather that we're anticipating."

A look at the future radar in the central Plains on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

Heavy rains prompt flash flooding concerns

In addition to the severe weather, the storms will bring heavy rain across parts of the Central Plains and Midwest.

Parts of southwest Missouri could see 3 inches of rain as the storms blow through Saturday, with isolated areas of up to 5 inches of rain.

NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center has given the region a Level 3 out of 4 risk for flash flooding.