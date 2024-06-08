High winds, large hail, flash flooding threaten millions from Plains to Midwest
Scattered severe thunderstorms are expected to develop across the central High Plains on Saturday afternoon and then spread toward south-central Kansas during the evening. Isolated severe storms may also occur across the Ozarks.
DENVER – Multiple rounds of storms are forecast to bring high winds, large hail and flash flooding to the Rockies, Plains and Midwest through the weekend.
Kansas, Missouri, Colorado, Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico are expected to face several severe weather threats beginning Saturday afternoon, according to the FOX Forecast Center. There is also a chance of isolated severe storms in the Ozarks area.
NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has upgraded a swath of that region to a Level 3 out of 5 risk for severe weather, including cities such as Garden City and Dodge City in Kansas and Fort Morgan and Lamar in Colorado.
"By daybreak tomorrow (Sunday), although Kansas is out of it, look who's in the middle of it: Saint Louis, Paducah, Nashville," FOX Weather Meteorologist Michael Estime said. "Worship services in Tennessee, especially western Tennessee, could be disrupted or slowed down just because of all the storms and the wet weather that we're anticipating."
Heavy rains prompt flash flooding concerns
In addition to the severe weather, the storms will bring heavy rain across parts of the Central Plains and Midwest.
Parts of southwest Missouri could see 3 inches of rain as the storms blow through Saturday, with isolated areas of up to 5 inches of rain.
NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center has given the region a Level 3 out of 4 risk for flash flooding.
