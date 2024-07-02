Severe storms return to Midwest Tuesday where damaging winds, few tornadoes and large hail expected

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The threat of severe storms and flash flooding has returned to the Midwest, where rounds of storms and rain have increasingly become likely throughout the holiday week.

On Tuesday, severe storms are threatening Iowa, Missouri and Kansas, where a bullseye of severe storms is likely. Damaging wind, a few tornadoes and large hail are the expected hazards from these storms.

FOURTH OF JULY WEATHER: WHO WILL HAVE HOLIDAY TRAVEL HEADACHES?

Three-hour radar loop. Warning boxes are color coded as: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in yellow, Tornado Warnings in red, Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado in purple, Flash Flood Warnings in green and Flash Flood Emergencies in pink.

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) said scattered severe thunderstorms are most likely over southern Iowa, northern Missouri and northeast Kansas between about 2 and 9 p.m. CDT. A Level 3 out of 5 risk for severe storms has been issued here.

This graphic shows the severe thunderstorm risk on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

Nearly 1 million people are impacted, including larger outlying Kansas City cities like St. Joseph, Liberty and Gladstone, in Missouri, Leavenworth, Kansas and Ottumwa, Iowa.

The active weather is expected to continue impacting the U.S. leading up to the 4th of July. By Wednesday and Thursday, the severe weather threat will shift into the Ohio Valley and eventually the Northeast by Thursday evening.

This graphic shows the severe thunderstorm risk through Thursday, July 4, 2024.

With several storm systems in play, travelers are facing major disruptions as they try to get to their holiday destination.

WHICH US AIRPORTS HAVE THE LONGEST AND SHORTEST DELAYS?

The ripple effect of airport delays and cancellations will take its toll as we approach the weekend, the FOX Forecast Center said. Mounting issues will cause a backup of flights, creating headaches for those trying to get out of town.