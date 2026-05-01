Series of earthquakes, including a Magnitude 4.9 quake, rattle western Nevada

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. — A series of earthquakes shook western Nevada early Friday. At least four quakes were centered roughly 10 miles southeast of Silver Springs, Nevada, headlined by a magnitude 4.9 quake that happened just after 1 a.m. local time.

MAGNITUDE 4.4 IS LATEST IN SERIES OF EARTHQUAKES TO HIT NEVADA

The USGS has recorded at least three other quakes in the immediate vicinity within 24 hours, including a magnitude 4.1 jolt that struck shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday.

ONE OF THE MOST DANGEROUS FAULT LINES IN THE US IS OVERDUE AND THE IMPACTS COULD BE CATASTROPHIC

Shaking was also felt in Reno and Carson City early Friday. Officials in Lyon County said there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, but said they were continuing to assess the situation.

These are the latest of dozens of earthquakes that have rattled Nevada this month, including a magnitude 4.4 centered near Alamo that was felt in Las Vegas Wednesday morning.

Check back for updates on this developing story.