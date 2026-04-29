Magnitude 4.4 is latest in series of earthquakes to hit Nevada

ALAMO, Nev. — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake shook Pahranagat National Wildlife Refuge, some 17 miles southwest of Alamo, Nevada, shortly after 8 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

According to the USGS, shaking was felt in Las Vegas, roughly 60 miles south of the epicenter.

There have been a series of aftershocks up to magnitude 3.2 reported since, according to the USGS. That aftershock was recorded in almost the exact same location about 30 minutes later.

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There's no word on the extent of any damage.

Nevada is no stranger to earthquakes, with dozens being recorded in the past few weeks.

POWERFUL MAGNITUDE 5.5 EARTHQUAKE RATTLES WESTERN NEVADA, NORTHERN CALIFORNIA, MULTIPLE AFTERSHOCKS REPORTED

On April 13, a powerful magnitude 5.5 earthquake rattled western Nevada and northern California, with multiple aftershocks ranging from magnitude 2.5 to 3.6 reported.

According to the USGS, the initial earthquake was strong and had an estimated intensity of VI on the Mercalli intensity scale, meaning that the shakes were felt by all residents, many frightened.

The earthquake was also strong enough to move some heavy furniture, and there were reports of fallen plaster and minor damage.

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Nevada is located in "earthquake country" as it lies within a region that is actively extending, or being pulled apart in a northwest-southeast direction.

The Basin and Range province is riddled with active faults and is one of the most seismically active regions in the U.S.

Nevada and California have been subject to many large earthquakes in the last 150 years, according to the Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology. The largest earthquake in Nevada history was a magnitude 7.6, and it happened on Oct. 3, 1915.