Search underway for hiker missing in Montana's Glacier National Park

A 33-year-old man from Florida has gone missing while hiking in Glacier National Park.

The park said Anthony Pollio, from Fort Lauderdale, made plans to hike to the Mount Brown Fire Lookout on Sunday.

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His last known message was sent at 8:20 p.m. Sunday.

The national park was notified of Pollio's disappearance on Monday afternoon.

Pollio is 5 feet, 11 inches tall with short brown hair and brown eyes, and weighs about 180 pounds. He may be wearing jeans, boots, a black backpack and a blue or grey jacket, Glacier National Park said.

Search efforts are underway in the Mt. Brown and Snyder areas, as well as adjacent trail corridors.

Glacier National Park said the Mt. Brown Lookout hike is 5.2 miles each way. The hike is listed under "day hikes" on the national park's website.

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Aerial resources are being used to further the search and Flathead County Search and Rescue is also assisting, Glacier National Park said.

Anyone that may have information or was in the area and saw an individual that fits the description is encouraged to contact the Glacier National Park tip line at 406-888-7077.