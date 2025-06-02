'Dirty rain' possible as massive Saharan dust plume reaches Southeast this week

Fast facts:

Saharan dust is arriving in the Gulf on Thursday.

Dust is forecast to impact skies and reduce visibility across the Southeast.

If dust interacts with rain, "dirty rain" could fall across Florida.

Colorful sunsets and sunrises are possible later this week as dust particles scatter visible light.

Lingering effects will last into the weekend before the dust disperses.

MIAMI – A large wave of Saharan dust making its way across the Atlantic Basin is forecast to arrive in the U.S. later this week, impacting the Southeast with hazy skies and "dirty rain."

NOAA estimates that more than 180 million tons of dust leave the African continent every year, and the extremely dry air reduces thunderstorm activity and tropical cyclone formation.

Saharan dust has taken over nearly the entire Atlantic Basin, according to NOAA satellites. One of the larger waves of more concentrated dust is approaching the Caribbean on Monday. By Thursday, this thick plume is forecast to enter the Gulf of America, over the Florida Keys and much of the Sunshine State. Another round of dust will move in along the northern Gulf Coast by Friday and head into the Southeast.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the primary impacts will be a hazy sky and reduced visibility. Dust has also been known to reduce air quality, but that is not expected this week.

However, there is also a positive aspect to dust plumes. As the larger dust particles scatter visible light, longer wavelengths like red, orange and pink will make for colorful sunrises and sunsets.

Vibrant sunsets and sunrises are likely across the Southeast until the dust is swept north and disperses.

With rain forecast across the Gulf Coast this weekend, the FOX Forecast Center is also tracking how the dust interacts with the moisture. If the timing lines up, "dirty rain" could include dust particles leaving a layer of dust on surfaces once the rain dries.