Father shares harrowing story of how kids survived historic New Mexico flood that slammed into their home

RUIDOSO, N.M. – Parts of New Mexico have experienced unprecedented and deadly flash flooding over the last few days, causing major damage.

At least three people, including two children, were killed in Ruidoso.

FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray visited Ruidoso on Wednesday to hear the stories of those who survived the wall of water, including Jason Fulcher. He said floodwaters came crashing into his home.

"I started screaming, my wife started screaming, my work camper started screaming for everybody to get out," said Fulcher. "The water came through faster than you could even outrun it."

He said his kids got trapped inside the home.

"The whole house came down around them, and they were floating on a bed holding on to a ceiling fan," Fulcher said, illustrating a gap in his arms of about 2 feet across, showing about how much room was between the water level and his ceiling.

He said there was nothing they were able to do.

"We were really fortunate that swift water rescue was able to rescue our children," Fulcher said.

DEADLY WALLS OF WATER PUMMEL COMMUNITIES ACROSS THREE STATES IN JUST ONE WEEK, SPAWN UNPRECEDENTED DEVASTATION

Water rescues were conducted across the city on Tuesday night, as the Rio Ruidoso River reached a historical crest of 20.24 feet, several feet above the previous record flood stage of 15.86 feet set nearly exactly a year ago.

Search and recovery efforts will continue as more wreckage is cleaned from the severe flooding throughout the area.