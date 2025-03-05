FOX Weather ROWI: Stormy weather could impact part of PGA's Arnold Palmer Invitational Tournament

ORLANDO, Fla. – The PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational Tournament kicks off this week as professional golfers from all over the PGA look to make their mark on history at the famed tournament at Bay Hill Golf Course near Orlando.

But while Florida is indeed the Sunshine State, there are a few weather concerns within the four-day tournament that begins on Thursday.

THURSDAY

Thursday brings a medium risk of a weather impact on FOX Weather's ROWI scale as gusty winds may present a challenge. Sustained winds of 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph during most of the day (7 a.m. - 4 p.m.). The winds will be strongest during the early part of the day before tapering down to 5-10 mph.

Golfers teeing off at the start of the tournament around 8 a.m. will deal with temperatures in the 50s before rising. Low humidity will prevent dew from impacting the course.

Dew is a natural result of condensation when water droplets form on cool surfaces such as grass or leaves.

FRIDAY

Golfers will find a glorious Florida day with zero risk of a weather impact on the second day of the tournament.

Temperatures will reach as high as 75 degrees with winds ranging from calm to just 7 mph, creating the ideal conditions for golfers to hit the green.

Cooler morning temperatures near 50 degrees will push the relative humidity above 80%, but this will not be enough for dew to form on the course.

Rain chances are near zero percent for the day and the wind will play a minimal role in nearly every shot.

SATURDAY

Day three of the event will bring more good news to all visiting Orlando.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 81 degrees as there is a low risk of weather having an impact. Conditions will yet again be ideal for the participating athletes.

The ROWI is graded low instead of zero because of the peak winds reaching 10 mph. Though most of the day will have a zero risk of weather impacting conditions, besides weak winds coming from the southwest. The light breeze can play a minor role in most shots, whether that be an advantage or disadvantage.

SUNDAY

As the tournament comes to an end, there will once again be a medium risk of weather impacting the event.

Sunday has a medium ROWI because of the winds picking up and a forecast of impending rainfall – though there remains some uncertainty about the time rain will begin to fall. If the rain moves in sooner than expected, the ROWI grade will be pushed to a high-risk category.

The chances of rain will rise during the afternoon and evening hours. The FOX Forecast Center says this is very close to either being a near miss or a complete downpour in the final stretch of the tournament.

If the forecast remains the same or worsens, it’ll be likely that the PGA will modify tee times to avoid a rain delay and possible postponement.

On the other hand, if play goes forth, temperatures for the day will have a 20-degree jump from morning to afternoon. This will provide an advantage in allowing people to get an additional few yards on drives with a long iron, which is used for long distances.