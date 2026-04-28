Back-to-back storms to bring beneficial rain to the Southern US

Back-to-back storms are expected to douse the Southern U.S. this week, just in the nick of time for millions of Americans.

A pair of systems are expected to impact the Deep South and Southeast, bringing much-needed rain of 3 to 5 inches starting this week.

This comes as areas in states such as Texas and Florida have experienced extreme and exceptional drought conditions.

This graphic shows the drought conditions in the south.

(FOX Weather)



According to the NOAA, over 155 million people in the lower 48 states are being affected by drought conditions this week, so some rainfall is welcome.

Currently, prediction markets are expecting a 97% chance that rainfall totals will exceed 5 inches in Dallas by the end of this month.

Meanwhile, prediction markets in Houston are forecasting a 99% chance of over 4 inches of rain in the region, with wet weather expected to begin tonight and be accompanied by thunderstorms.

A cold front will slowly linger over the region on Thursday, bringing a welcome amount of heavy rain to these dry areas.

This trend will continue throughout Texas and extend into the Gulf Coast until the end of the weekend.

This graphic shows the rain expected throughout the south.

(FOX Weather)



The predicted rainfall will bring much-needed relief to some of the country’s worst drought-stricken areas.

Popular cities such as Miami need any precipitation they can get, as they have recently endured severe drought conditions.

Prediction markets are indicating a 99% chance the city will receive over 3 inches of rain.