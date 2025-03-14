Watch: Tornado lashes truck as men ride out storm at Rolla, Missouri gas station

ROLLA, Mo. – Strong storms erupted in the Midwest on Friday evening, including a reported tornado that hit Rolla, Missouri.

Dramatic video showed powerful winds sweeping over the gas station where the men were parked.

"We are in a tornado!" Tad Peters yells.

Light flashes as the storm hits lines near them, knocking out power to the surrounding area.

Heavy rain and debris lash their car, and the camera points to at least one other vehicle taking shelter underneath the gas station’s overhang.

Despite the close call with the twister, Peters said he was not injured but said a nearby gas station took a hit.

"Our thoughts are with the community of Rolla tonight, as they experienced a tornado touchdown. We kindly ask everyone to avoid the area and allow first responders to carry out their essential work," Maries County Emergency Management said after seeing the supercell sweep through.

The powerful system will continue to move eastward throughout the overnight hours, bringing an even stronger threat of tornadoes to parts of the South and Gulf Coast regions on Saturday.