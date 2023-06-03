Dangerous rip currents claim 2 lives along Florida's Daytona Beach, dozens others rescued

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people died after getting caught in rip currents in Florida's Daytona Beach and Daytona Beach Shores Thursday and Friday, while dozens had to be rescued from the ocean due to strong rip currents.

The first incident involved three people swimming from Lakeland, Florida, who were caught in a rip current in an area south of Daytona Beach, in an unguarded area, beach officials said.

When Beach Safety teams arrived at the scene, two of the swimmers had made it to the shore, while Beach Safety pulled the third person struggling in the water back to shore.

The two who made it back to shore survived, while the third person later died at the hospital Friday afternoon.

HOW TO SURVIVE RIP CURRENTS

The second incident happened Thursday and involved a man in his 70s at Daytona Beach Shores.

Beach officials said around 2 p.m. an unknown person pulled a man from the water in an unguarded area south of Daytona Beach Shores.

Beach Safety teams responded and performed CPR, along with membes of the Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

As Tropical Storm Arlene moves through the Gulf of Mexico, rip current risks on Florida's east coast beaches are a concern. Volusia County Beach Safety said they are expecting very hazardous rip current conditions going into the weekend.