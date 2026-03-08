Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Blood rain, a rare weather phenomenon, falls across southern Europe

The rare weather event began on Saturday moving dust northward across Spain and Portugal, causing blood rain in Spain, France and the United Kingdom.

By Alexandra Myers Source FOX Weather
Saharan dust is continuing to cloud skies Friday morning in Florida. The dust is set to start easing this weekend. Video from Cocoa Beach shows the dusty sunrise.  00:53

Watch: Saharan dust makes for hazy sunrise on Florida's Space Coast

Saharan dust is continuing to cloud skies Friday morning in Florida. The dust is set to start easing this weekend. Video from Cocoa Beach shows the dusty sunrise. 

The phenomenon known as blood rain is impacting parts of Southern Europe this week as Saharan dust from Africa moves across the region. 

The rare weather event began on Saturday moving dust northward across Spain and Portugal, causing blood rain in Spain, France and the United Kingdom

HOW THE BIGGEST WAVES IN THE WORLD BREAK OFF THE COAST OF PORTUGAL

The dust has already caused hazy red skies and dramatic sunsets throughout the area.

Blood rain occurs when dust particles from the Sahara Desert are lifted by the wind into the atmosphere

The sun sets behind the rigging of boats moored in London, as clouds of Saharan dust, made up of fine sand and mineral particles lifted from the deserts of North Africa, drift north over much of the country as forecasters confirmed Thursday is the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures hitting 19.2C in Northolt, west London. 

(Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images / FOX Weather)

The tiny particles mix with rain, causing the rainwater to appear red or reddish brown, making it look like blood is falling from the sky. 

This weather event is known as mud rain or dirty rain and only happens a few times a year if all the ingredients align.

Southerly winds pull Saharan dust north, causing blood rain in Europe.  00:09

Saharan dust tracker

Southerly winds pull Saharan dust north, causing blood rain in Europe. 

Once the rain settles, it leaves behind layers of dust on outdoor objects such as lawn furniture, sidewalks, homes, and cars. 

Saharan dust and associated mud rain can worsen air pollution levels and exacerbate respiratory and cardiovascular issues.

A car is covered with reddish dust as southwesterly winds have blown desert sand from the Sahara to us.  

(Marijan Murat/picture alliance via Getty Images / FOX Weather)

NOAA said the dusty air has about 50% less moisture than the typical atmosphere. This means the presence of the Saharan Air Layer can be detrimental to cloud formation and thunderstorm activity. 

Blood rain can happen anywhere in the world, such as Florida and the Gulf Coast, but it most likely occurs in locations closer to the Sahara Desert, including northern Africa and Southern Europe. 

MAN TRIES TO WALK IN 115 MPH WINDS

Experts say impacts in the U.S. are typically less significant than in Europe due to the greater distance and time the dust particles have to travel, allowing them to disperse.

People enjoy the warm weather during sunset in Hyde Park, central London. 

(Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images / FOX Weather)

NOAA estimates more than 180 million tons of dust leave the African continent every year.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The FOX Forecast Center expects the rare weather event to be over by Wednesday morning. 

Stay with FOX Weather as the blood rain continues to impact Europe. 

Tags
Loading...