Blood rain, a rare weather phenomenon, falls across southern Europe

The phenomenon known as blood rain is impacting parts of Southern Europe this week as Saharan dust from Africa moves across the region.

The rare weather event began on Saturday moving dust northward across Spain and Portugal, causing blood rain in Spain, France and the United Kingdom.

The dust has already caused hazy red skies and dramatic sunsets throughout the area.

Blood rain occurs when dust particles from the Sahara Desert are lifted by the wind into the atmosphere.

The tiny particles mix with rain, causing the rainwater to appear red or reddish brown, making it look like blood is falling from the sky.

This weather event is known as mud rain or dirty rain and only happens a few times a year if all the ingredients align.

Once the rain settles, it leaves behind layers of dust on outdoor objects such as lawn furniture, sidewalks, homes, and cars.

Saharan dust and associated mud rain can worsen air pollution levels and exacerbate respiratory and cardiovascular issues.

NOAA said the dusty air has about 50% less moisture than the typical atmosphere. This means the presence of the Saharan Air Layer can be detrimental to cloud formation and thunderstorm activity.

Blood rain can happen anywhere in the world, such as Florida and the Gulf Coast, but it most likely occurs in locations closer to the Sahara Desert, including northern Africa and Southern Europe.

Experts say impacts in the U.S. are typically less significant than in Europe due to the greater distance and time the dust particles have to travel, allowing them to disperse.

NOAA estimates more than 180 million tons of dust leave the African continent every year.

The FOX Forecast Center expects the rare weather event to be over by Wednesday morning.

Stay with FOX Weather as the blood rain continues to impact Europe.