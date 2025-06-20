See it: Giant sphere falls from sky in Indiana after severe weather sweeps through

INDIANAPOLIS – Residents of an Indianapolis neighborhood came upon a rather sizable spherical object that flew into their neighborhood Wednesday evening, when thunderstorms rolled through Indiana.

At about the size of a small shed, the object was found sitting on the side of a road with part of its flat bottom parked onto the curb.

The object turned out to be a radome – a large orb-like enclosure that is used to protect radar antennas.

Radomes are usually spherical, which allows the antenna to fully spin while being protected from the elements.

In addition to being hollow, the domes are usually made of lightweight materials. This makes covers like the one found in Indianapolis capable of taking flight under certain conditions.

The cover came from a nearby property belonging to the tech infrastructure company V2X, according to local reports.

"I think it probably got turned over and caught in the wind and unfortunately, it flew away," V2X Site Executive Andrew Belush told FOX 59. "We’re really thankful no one got hurt or anything. No one got injured. But that’s what it is, I can confirm it’s not an alien satellite or an alien spaceship."

The city was placed under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning late Wednesday, when a storm with wind gusts of about 65 mph came through.