3 killed in rough surf, rip currents in Puerto Rico as dangerous coastal conditions continue

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – Coast Guard officials in Puerto Rico are warning beachgoers and boaters of ongoing dangerous seas and life-threatening rip currents after three people were killed on Sunday during separate incidents.

Coast Guard watchstanders at Sector San Juan and rescue crews responded to four separate search and rescue cases along the northern coast of Puerto Rico on Sunday, resulting in three fatalities.

"Sunday was a very sad and difficult day for emergency responders and the people in Puerto Rico due to the hazardous sea-state and coastal conditions which resulted in three fatalities during the weekend," Commander of U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Juan Capt. Luis J. Rodríguez said in a statement. "Our most heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends and loved ones of the victims, we pray they find strength during this difficult time. We caution the public that dangerous maritime, sea-state and hazardous rip current conditions continue to affect the northern and southern coasts of Puerto Rico."

One person was found 75 yards from shore near Chatarra Beach in Loiza on Sunday morning.

In Dorado off Kikita Beach, the Coast Guard watchstander got a call about a person in distress and bystanders were unable to help the person due to strong waves. Witnesses lost sight of the victim. The search and recovery with local first responders was ongoing on Monday.

In Manatí, Puerto Rico on Sunday afternoon, the Coast Guard responded when a man was seen climbing onto the rocks and going in the ocean. His body was found face down and unresponsive in the breaking surf and cliff rocks.

Also in Manatí, the Coast Guard watchstander received a report of four surfers in the water in distress.

"Despite struggling with on-scene conditions, all four surfers reportedly made it out of the water safely," according to a news release.

According to the National Weather Service in Puerto Rico, both Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands are facing significant weather hazards across the coasts.

"A high risk of life-threatening rip currents and high surf makes swimming dangerous, especially for the beaches of northern Puerto Rico, Culebra, Vieques, and the USVI," the NWS office in Puerto Rico said. "This high surf will also likely cause minor coastal flooding and beach erosion in vulnerable areas. For boaters, hazardous seas are expected, and small craft should remain in port."

A High Surf Advisory is in place through Tuesday evening for beaches along the northern coast of Puerto Rico with large, breaking waves up to 15 feet.

The dangerous waves are contributing to the coastal flooding threat, which persists through Tuesday night.

This is the second week of life-threatening coastal conditions in Puerto Rico and the USVI after Hurricane Erin produced dangerous surf and rip currents.