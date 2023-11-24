Post-Thanksgiving travel timeline: Where weather across the US could impact flights, roads through the weekend

FOX Weather is keeping you ahead of the weather as millions of Americans pack up and travel home after the busy Thanksgiving holiday.

If you’re hitting the road or catching a flight this weekend, you’re not alone. AAA expected the third-busiest Thanksgiving holiday since recordkeeping started in 2000.

More people hit the roads only twice before – in 2005 and 2019. AAA says 55.4 million Americans were expected to travel at least 50 miles from home this year, with 49.1 million of those behind the wheel.

It’s a busy time at our nation’s airports, too.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) also expected a record number of passengers this holiday season. Between Friday, Nov. 17, and Tuesday, Nov. 28, the TSA expected at least 30 million air passengers.

"We expect this holiday season to be our busiest ever. In 2023, we have already seen seven of the top 10 busiest travel days in TSA’s history," TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a statement.

Black Friday travel forecast

Forecast airport delays on Friday, November 24, 2023.

A storm system pushing through the Rockies and Plains has enough cold air to work with that widespread snow has broken out and will continue through Friday and into the busy travel weekend.

And for those hitting the road to go back home, the combination of cold air and snow could lead to travel disruptions on interstates 25, 70 and 80 through the Rockies and Plains.

Snow is also expected farther east into Kansas, Nebraska and the panhandles of Texas and Oklahoma, although accumulations aren’t expected to be high.

Behind the snow, temperatures are expected to plummet 10-20 degrees below average. That means temperatures in the single digits and lower teens for Friday and Saturday morning. A large chunk of the Rockies will not even climb above freezing for Black Friday.

The FOX Forecast Center says some rain will develop across Florida, but the rest of the country should remain dry with no impacts on travel expected.

Saturday travel forecast

Forecast airport delays on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

The FOX Forecast Center says the higher elevations in Utah , Wyoming and Colorado are expected to pick up well over a foot of snow, while communities around Salt Lake City , Denver and Wichita , Kansas, could see several inches of snow.

Passengers heading to or from airports in the Midwest and West should keep an eye on potential delays as a snowstorm continues to push to the east.

Kansas City International Airport (MCI), Denver International Airport (DEN) and Albuquerque International Sunport (ABQ) could see impacts from the storm.

Saturday road travel

The return trip forecast on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

The FOX Forecast Center expects snow to spread across the Plains with Kansas taking the brunt of that. Slick roadways, including interstates 70 and 35, appear increasingly likely and will cause minor to moderate impacts to post-THanksgiving travel.

Both the east and west coasts look to be great weather-wise with mostly sunny skies expected.

A few showers may again develop across Florida along with parts of Texas with negligible impacts to travel.

Sunday travel forecast

Forecast airport delays on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

The storm system currently impacting the Rockies and Plains will push farther to the east by Sunday and is expected to bring some snow and rain to the Midwest and Great Lakes region.

Because of that, some delays and cancelations are possible at airports such as Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) and Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD). Rain is also expected along the Gulf Coast, which could lead to issues at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) on Sunday.

Sunday road travel

The return trip forecast on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Light rain will break out from Texas through the mid-Atlantic ahead of a weak cold front, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Rain could also lead to slower travel on the roads in the Southeast as well as through the Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio valleys on Sunday.