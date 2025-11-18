Search
Polar night begins: Alaska city won't see the sun for the next 64 days

The Alaskan borough will not be in complete darkness and will experience a few hours of what's known as civil twilight, which is the pale blue light normally seen before dawn.

By Julian Atienza Source FOX Weather
UTQIAGVIK, Alaska - Utqiagvik, Alaska has seen its last sunrise this year; America's northernmost settlement will not see the Sun again until Jan. 22, 2026, as Polar Night begins in the Arctic Circle.

    The sun sets beyond the frozen, snow covered Arctic Ocean in Utqiagvik, Alaska, on April 9, 2019. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

  • Seen from an aerial view, homes stand along the Arctic Ocean on August 10, 2023 in Utqiagvik, Alaska. Located above the Arctic Circle, Utqiagvik is the northernmost settlement in the United States.
    FILE PHOTO: Seen from an aerial view, homes stand along the Arctic Ocean on August 10, 2023 in Utqiagvik, Alaska. Located above the Arctic Circle, Utqiagvik is the northernmost settlement in the United States. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) ( )

  • File photo: As seen from an aerial view, homes stretch along unpaved streets on August 10, 2023 in Utqiagvik, Alaska.
    File photo: As seen from an aerial view, homes stretch along unpaved streets on August 10, 2023 in Utqiagvik, Alaska. Located above the Arctic Circle, Utqiagvik is the northernmost settlement in the United States. Formerly known as Barrow, the town of nearly 5,000 people is mostly populated by indigenous Iñupiat, but also with a growing immigrant population.  Roads in the community are left mostly unpaved, due to the permafrost.   (John Moore)

Due to the tilt of the Earth's axis, the Sun will not rise above the horizon in Utqiagvik for the next 64 days. But the Alaskan borough will not be in complete darkness and will experience a few hours of what's known as civil twilight, which is the pale blue light normally seen before dawn.

Utqiagvik is about 500 miles northwest of Fairbanks, and is home to roughly 4,400 people, with archeological sites dating back to 500 CE, according to the city's website.

Without the light of the Sun and daytime heating, temperatures plummet during Polar Night across the Arctic Circle.

During Polar Night places within the Arctic Circle, like Utqiagvik, Alaska, will not see the sun rise again until late January of 2026.

During Polar Night, places within the Arctic Circle, like Utqiagvik, Alaska, will not see the sun rise again until late January 2026.

The Polar Night phenomenon also plays a role in the formation of the Polar Vortex, the area of extremely cold air in the Earth's stratosphere.

Without sunlight, this region above the layer of atmosphere where weather occurs, the troposphere, becomes extremely cold. Although occasionally, this arctic air seeps below the stratosphere and is able to move south over the Lower 48.

While winters in Utqiagvik feature more than 60 days of darkness, in the summer, the city experiences nearly three months of total sunlight.

In the warmer months, Utqiagvik is also home to America's northernmost football team, during football season at Barrow High School

The city's next sunrise will be approximately 1:23 p.m. local time on Jan. 26, 2026.

