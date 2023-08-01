Phoenix becomes first major US city to average over 100 degrees in a month
The average high temperature in Phoenix for July was 114.7 degrees - easily the city's hottest month ever recorded and breaking the old record, set in August 2020, by a full 4 degrees.
PHOENIX – The relentless heat wave in Phoenix has set several records that not only rewrote national records but placed Phoenix among some of the world's hottest cities, rivaling heat typically seen in the Middle East.
The overall average temperature, calculated by factoring in the high and low temperatures each day, reached 102.74 – also an all-time record for the city, breaking the previous record of 99.1 also set in August 2020. Phoenix is now the first major city in the U.S. ever to average 100 degrees or more for a month.
Before this July, the only populated cities (excluding areas such as Death Valley) to have accomplished the feat were Needles, California, at 100.47 degrees in August 2020 and Lake Havasu City, Arizona, which in July 1996 averaged 99.97 degrees, according to the FOX Forecast Center.
Phoenix now tops that chart, though Needles was close behind this month at 101.8 degrees for second place. Death Valley's average temperature for July was 107.6 degrees, its second-hottest on record behind July 2018's 108.1-degree average temperature.
Phoenix's July now among the Top 25 of world's hottest months by site
It's not just national records falling, but Phoenix is now ranking internationally for hottest months.
Worldwide, Phoenix's July now sits in 21st place for ranking cities' hottest months on record – rivaling cities in Middle Eastern deserts.
Other Phoenix temperature records to fall
Aside from smashing average monthly temperatures, July obliterated several other heat records:
- Phoenix had 31 consecutive days with a high temperature of 110 degrees or more, shattering the old record of 18. The streak ended Monday with a high of 108 degrees, but temperatures were forecast to climb above 110 again later this week.
- The month had a staggering 17 days reach at least 115 degrees, breaking the previous record of six set in 2020.
- Nighttime cooling wasn't much help either. There were 19 dates with a low temperature of 90 or warmer, breaking the old record of 16 set in 2020. Phoenix went from July 9-26 without cooling below 90 degrees.
- On July 19, the temperature only dropped to 97 degrees that morning, setting their all-time record for warmest low temperature.
- Overall, for July, Phoenix set 12 new daily high-temperature records and set 16 record warm low temperatures.