12-mile stretch of historic Blue Ridge Parkway reopens in North Carolina

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. – Part of the Blue Ridge Parkway has reopened after months of repairs following damage caused by Hurricane Helene last year.

Blue Ridge Parkway officials reopened a 12-mile stretch of the 469-mile historic route Monday from milepost 305.2, near Beacon Heights to milepost 317.5 near Linville Falls in North Carolina.

The area is still rebuilding after the devastation of Hurricane Helene in September 2024, when the storm dropped up to 30 inches of rain in three days in the mountains of western North Carolina.

"Due to remaining damage in the area of today’s opening, Linville Falls spur road, campground, picnic area, and visitor center remain closed," read a statement from the National Park Service.

The NPS said that Helene caused at least 57 landslides across 200 miles in North Carolina.

Part of the parkway sustained heavy damage, including area where the road was wiped out by those landslides.

Blue Ridge Parkway undergoing 3 phases of repairs

According to the NPS, the Blue Ridge Parkway has been undergoing repairs since Helene's damage and there is still much to do. The repairs include restoring road access, fixing road damage and stabilizing landslide areas which were heavily affected. The work is being carried out in three phases, which have been outlined by the NPS as follows:

Phase 1 – This initial round of projects, including Monday's opening, addresses 12 repairs in eight geographic areas. Once complete, across the summer and into the fall of 2025, over 48 miles of the Parkway will be restored for public use in various locations across western North Carolina.

Phase 2 – Projects included in this phase will repair 21 landslide areas primarily between milepost 318.2 and 323.4, in the area south of Linville Falls. Contracting is currently underway for projects included in this phase, and work is expected to be complete by fall of 2026.

Phase 3 – Planning is underway for this phase, which addresses repairs to over 23 sites primarily between milepost 336.7 and 351.9, in the area between Little Switzerland and Mount Mitchell.

The presence of the Category 4 storm still lingers today as the hurricane claimed the lives of 249 people across seven states in the U.S.

The reopening of the parkway marks a step forward from the historic event, which has left lives changed forever.

The NPS asked people to be patient and respect the remaining closures in the area.