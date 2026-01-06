Watch: Streets of Paris transformed into downhill ski slope as snow blankets the French capital

Ski enthusiasts took to the streets of Paris on Monday, Jan. 5, as the French capital was blanketed in a layer of snow.
According to Meteo France, Monday's snowstorm brought accumulations of 5 cm (1.97 inches) to Paris, coupled with a cold front that has delivered some of the coldest temperatures to France in the last eight years.
The Parisian powder day brought hosts of people outside to enjoy the snow-covered city, including enthusiastic groups of skiers that took the rare opportunity to strap in and ski the urban landscape.
One skier decked out in winter ski garments took to the streets in the Paris neighborhood of Montmartre.
PARIS, FRANCE - Jan. 5, 2026: People are seen in Montmartre neighborhood during the heavy snowstorm that hit Paris. A heavy snowstorm hit the French capital, causing excitement among Parisians and tourists, as well as transportation disruptions. (Photo by Telmo Pinto/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
While Parisian streets were converted into bunny hills, steeper "trails" in parks and green spaces offered urban skiers the opportunity to dodge some trees and get a few turns in.
One skier captured on video did exactly that, and carved a path down a short, small hill in a Paris park.
One skier in Paris goes down a small hill in a park on Jan. 5.
Tourists and Parisians alike don't miss the opportunity to swarm the snow-covered streets of the French capital to take in views of some of the City of Love's most iconic landmarks, including the Eiffel Tower, Versailles and the Arc de Triomphe, to name a few.
Snow blankets the Louvre Museum around the pyramid designed by Chinese-US architect Ieoh Ming Pei in Paris on January 6, 2026. (Photo by Christophe DELATTRE / AFP via Getty Images)
A visitor takes a photograph in the gardens of Versailles blanketed in snow, in Versailles outside Paris on January 6, 2026. Some of the winter's coldest weather so far hit travel in Britain, France and the Netherlands on January 5, closing roads, grounding flights and forcing train cancellations, including on Eurostar, just days after a power outage caused major disruption. (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP via Getty Images)
Snowman and the Paris City Hall in Paris in France on January 06, 2026. Illustration of snow in Paris. (Photo by Daniel Perron / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 05: A snowman is seen in front of the Eiffel Tower on January 05, 2026, in Paris, France. Winter weather alerts are in place across Paris and its suburbs, with ice and snowy conditions forecast. (Photo by Aurore Marechal/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 05: A Hello Kitty snowman is seen in front of the Eiffel Tower on January 05, 2026 in Paris, France. Winter weather alerts are in place across Paris and its suburbs, with ice and snowy conditions forecast. (Photo by Aurore Marechal/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 05: A general view of snow covered areas as winter snowfall created lively scenes across the French capital on January 05, 2026. Visitors gathered in snow-covered landmarks to enjoy the seasonal conditions. (Photo by Mohamad Salaheldin Abdelg Alsayed/Anadolu via Getty Images)
How common is snow in Paris?
Snow in Paris is a rare event, and Monday's episode contends as one of the biggest events the City of Light has seen in recent years.
Pedestrians walk on the Champs-de-Mars blanketed in snow near the Eiffel Tower in Paris on January 5, 2026. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP via Getty Images)
According to Meteo France, the levels of Monday's snowstorm are equivalent to similar snowfall events that occurred in January 2019 and February 2018.
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 05: A general view of snow-covered areas as winter snowfall created lively scenes across the French capital on January 05, 2026. Visitors gathered in snow-covered landmarks to enjoy the seasonal conditions. (Photo by Mohamad Salaheldin Abdelg Alsayed/Anadolu via Getty Images)
The heaviest snowfall ever observed in Paris came in March 1946, when up to 40 cm, or 15.748 inches, was recorded in Paris' Parc Montsouris.
More snow is expected to fall as yet another cold front is forecast to move across France Wednesday night, Meteo France reported, adding to the layer of snow that blanketed much of the European country earlier this week.