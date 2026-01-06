Watch: Streets of Paris transformed into downhill ski slope as snow blankets the French capital

PARIS, FRANCE – Ski enthusiasts in Paris didn't have to travel to the French Alps to enjoy some skiing thanks to a notable winter storm that transformed streets into snow-covered slopes on Jan. 5.

According to Meteo France, Monday's snowstorm brought accumulations of 5 cm (1.97 inches) to Paris, coupled with a cold front that has delivered some of the coldest temperatures to France in the last eight years.

The Parisian powder day brought hosts of people outside to enjoy the snow-covered city, including enthusiastic groups of skiers that took the rare opportunity to strap in and ski the urban landscape.

Video footage captured one person decked out in winter ski garments traversing down a street in the Paris neighborhood of Montmartre.

While Parisian streets were converted into bunny hills, steeper "trails" in parks and green spaces offered urban skiers the opportunity to dodge some trees and get a few turns in.

One skier captured on video did exactly that, and carved a path down a short, small hill in a Paris park.

Tourists and Parisians alike don't miss the opportunity to swarm the snow-covered streets of the French capital to take in views of some of the City of Love's most iconic landmarks, including the Eiffel Tower, Versailles and the Arc de Triomphe, to name a few.

How common is snow in Paris?

Snow in Paris is a rare event, and Monday's episode contends as one of the biggest events the City of Light has seen in recent years.

According to Meteo France, the levels of Monday's snowstorm are equivalent to similar snowfall events that occurred in January 2019 and February 2018.

The heaviest snowfall ever observed in Paris came in March 1946, when up to 40 cm, or 15.748 inches, was recorded in Paris' Parc Montsouris.

More snow is expected to fall as yet another cold front is forecast to move across France Wednesday night, Meteo France reported, adding to the layer of snow that blanketed much of the European country earlier this week.