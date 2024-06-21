Parents drown in Florida beach rip currents while vacationing with 6 children

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The mother and father of six mostly teen children drowned Thursday after getting pulled out to sea in strong rip currents while on a family vacation in Florida.

The Pennsylvania family was spending the day at a Hutchinson Island beach near Port St. Lucie Thursday afternoon when the 51-year-old father, the 48-year-old mother and two teen children were swept out by a rip current, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

The kids were able to break the current and attempted to go help their parents, but conditions remained too dangerous, and they were forced to swim to shore.

Ocean rescue crews located the parents who were unconscious, brought them to shore and gave CPR as medics rushed to the scene.

The two were brought to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Rip currents are strong, narrow currents that move away from the shore and out to sea at high speed, occurring at any beach that has breaking waves.

Dangerous rip current conditions were occurring across all of Florida’s Atlantic coast as a tropical disturbance approached from the east, generating a steady stream of gusty, onshore winds. High Risk Rip Current Warnings stretched the coastlines from the Miami area north into Georgia and even South Carolina.

How to survive getting caught in a rip current

"If you do get caught in a rip current, the best thing you can do is stay calm," Dr. Gregory Dusek said in NOAA's rip current survival guide. "It's not going to pull you underwater; it's just going to pull you away from shore."

You’re advised to call and wave for help to get the attention of a lifeguard on duty. Do your best to float, and don't swim back toward the shore (against the rip current) because it will just make you tired.

Rip currents account for an estimated 100 deaths on average each year, NOAA said. The couple mark the fourth and fifth deaths due to rip currents in the U.S. so far this year. Eight others have been killed in Puerto Rico.