Weather News
Missing woman found dead near Kansas creek after flooding

According to police, the area experienced heavy rain and the creek was overflowing at the time the missing person was reported.

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
OVERLAND PARK, Kan - Police officers in Overland Park, Kansas, responded to reports of a missing person during flooding Monday morning.

Officers said they were notified about a missing person about 10 a.m. Family members told police the person frequently walks a nearby trail.

Authorities said officers went to the trail and found the body of a 62-year-old woman close to a creek.

According to police, the area experienced heavy rain and the creek was overflowing at the time the missing person was reported. Police said it is possible that the flooding could have been a factor in the cause of the person's death.

FLASH FLOODING IN KANSAS CITY CLOSES HIGHWAYS, LEADS TO WATER RESCUES

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning until 5 pm CDT.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

