Tropical Storm Otis tracker: Live information, current watches and warnings, future path and more

Tropical Storm Otis rapidly intensified into a Category 5 hurricane Tuesday as it approached the southern coast of Mexico , where it made a historic landfall overnight near Acapulco.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Otis made landfall 5 miles south of Acapulco around 1:25 a.m. CDT Wednesday as a Category 5 hurricane packing destructive winds of 165 mph. Otis was the strongest hurricane to ever make landfall on the Pacific side of Mexico. It was also the first time an Eastern Pacific hurricane made landfall at Category 5 intensity.

HURRICANE OTIS MAKES HISTORIC CATEGORY 5 LANDFALL AS ‘NIGHTMARE SCENARIO’ UNFOLDS NEAR ACAPULCO, MEXICO

