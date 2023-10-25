Search
Tropical Storm Otis tracker: Live information, current watches and warnings, future path and more

These maps from the FOX Forecast Center show the latest live information on Tropical Storm Otis' winds, projected path, current watches and warnings and more.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather hurricane specialist Bryan Norcross spoke with FOX Weather meteorologist Amy Freeze on Wednesday morning to break down what went wrong with the official forecast with Hurricane Otis ahead of its historic landfall near Acapulco, Mexico, on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. 07:29

FOX Weather hurricane specialist Bryan Norcross spoke with FOX Weather meteorologist Amy Freeze on Wednesday morning to break down what went wrong with the official forecast with Hurricane Otis ahead of its historic landfall near Acapulco, Mexico, on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

Tropical Storm Otis rapidly intensified into a Category 5 hurricane Tuesday as it approached the southern coast of Mexico, where it made a historic landfall overnight near Acapulco.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Otis made landfall 5 miles south of Acapulco around 1:25 a.m. CDT Wednesday as a Category 5 hurricane packing destructive winds of 165 mph. Otis was the strongest hurricane to ever make landfall on the Pacific side of Mexico. It was also the first time an Eastern Pacific hurricane made landfall at Category 5 intensity.

HURRICANE OTIS MAKES HISTORIC CATEGORY 5 LANDFALL AS ‘NIGHTMARE SCENARIO’ UNFOLDS NEAR ACAPULCO, MEXICO

What's the latest information on Tropical Storm Otis?

The latest information on Tropical Storm Otis.
(FOX Weather)

 

What are the current watches/warnings with Tropical Storm Otis?

Current watches and warnings in effect for Tropical Storm Otis.
(FOX Weather)

 

Where is Tropical Storm Otis going?

The Tropical Storm Otis forecast track.
(FOX Weather)

 

What does Tropical Storm Otis look like?

A satellite loop of Tropical Storm Otis.
(FOX Weather)

 

When did then-Hurricane Otis make landfall?

A graphic showing information on Hurricane Otis' historic landfall near Acapulco, Mexico, on Oct. 25, 2023.

(FOX Weather)

What made then-Hurricane Otis’ landfall historic?

A graphic showing what made Hurricane Otis' landfall near Acapulco, Mexico, historic.

(FOX Weather)

What has changed with Tropical Storm Otis?

Here's what has changed between Tropical Storm Otis advisories.
(FOX Weather)

 
